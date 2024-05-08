Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $4,086,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 144.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 294,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

