RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The firm has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.31. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.33.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

