Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,450,000 after buying an additional 702,339 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 26.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.