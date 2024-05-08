Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of ALK opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 106,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

