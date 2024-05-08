Reviewing Biglari (NYSE:BH) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biglari and CAVA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $365.32 million 1.26 $54.95 million $187.42 1.08 CAVA Group $728.70 million 11.61 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAVA Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A CAVA Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biglari and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $60.42, indicating a potential downside of 18.59%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 15.04% 9.18% 6.33% CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50%

Summary

Biglari beats CAVA Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

