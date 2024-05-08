Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 928,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,458. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

