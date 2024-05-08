Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock remained flat at $21.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 467,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,427. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

