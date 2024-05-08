ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. ReWalk Robotics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 159.76%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

