Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

