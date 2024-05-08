Richard Soloway Sells 250,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,205 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

