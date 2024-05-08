Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

