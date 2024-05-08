RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

RNG traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,853. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $30,471,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

