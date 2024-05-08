RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,427. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $30,471,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

