Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 50,854,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,589,832. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

