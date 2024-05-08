Robert W. Baird Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Shares of EA opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

