Roblox (RBLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.