Roblox (RBLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

