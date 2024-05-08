Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of ROOT opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. Root has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Root by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

