Roth Capital Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBOW. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $34.32 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $876.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.