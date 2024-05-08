Roth Capital Comments on First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.00 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $194.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after buying an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,000. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

