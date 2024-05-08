Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $29.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Safehold stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 141,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Safehold's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

