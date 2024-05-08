Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ RWAY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 500,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

