RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. RxSight updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $525,920.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,819.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,365 shares of company stock worth $5,020,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.