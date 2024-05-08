Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

About Sabra Health Care REIT

SBRA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.