Sage Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,884. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

