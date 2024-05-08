Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

