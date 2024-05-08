Sage Investment Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. 257,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

