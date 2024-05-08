Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

CRK stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.