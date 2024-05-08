Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 755 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,004,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $295.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.87.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

