Sapient Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

