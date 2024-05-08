Sapient Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

