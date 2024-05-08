Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.