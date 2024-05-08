Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 947,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,344. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

