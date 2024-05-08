Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

