Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 434,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,495. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

