Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $914,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,400. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

