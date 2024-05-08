Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,171,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

