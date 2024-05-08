Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

