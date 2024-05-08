Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4236 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Scout24 stock remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

