Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4236 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Scout24 Stock Performance
Scout24 stock remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $27.83.
About Scout24
