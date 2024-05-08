Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$13.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. Insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

