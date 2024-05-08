Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

