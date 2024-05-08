Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 8,208,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,411 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

