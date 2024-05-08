Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Cornerstone FS Stock Down 4.1 %
CSFS stock traded down GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38.34 ($0.48). 3,184,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.60. The company has a market cap of £22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cornerstone FS has a 12 month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.54).
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
