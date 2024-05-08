Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 4.1 %

CSFS stock traded down GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38.34 ($0.48). 3,184,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.60. The company has a market cap of £22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cornerstone FS has a 12 month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.54).

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

