SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,289,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 718,097 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $10.46.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 48.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

