Simmons Bank Buys 909 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,016. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

