Simmons Bank Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.81. 982,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,439. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

