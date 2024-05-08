Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.02. 989,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

