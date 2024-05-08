Simmons Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.28. 273,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

