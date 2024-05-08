Simmons Bank Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,956. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.