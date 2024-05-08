Simmons Bank Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE C traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,340. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.