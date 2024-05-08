Simmons Bank Has $775,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,327,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.42. 393,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

